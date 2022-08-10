CSO’s urges Youth to become Techpreneurs, join Tech industry

Civil Society Organizations has challenged Nigerian youths , to take their future in their hands, by exploring different skills in the tech industry.

They believe it will help reduce the rate of unemployment ,and curb crime among youth.

The technology sector, post pandemic, contributed fifteen percent to the Nation’s GDP, second only to agriculture.

A report by the Natural Bureau of Statistics ,shows that the sector grew by eighteen percent between 2016 and 2019.

This growth has positioned Nigeria as the largest tech market on the African continent, with ninety tech hubs growing and a vibrant customer base.

An estimate by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that; the sector will add eighty eight billion dollar , to the economy by 2027.

Yet the growth has not translated into jobs for growing youth population.

It is why this group have decided to set up tech community, to train young people with skills in the technology in order to create jobs for them.

At this event, leader of the group, urges youths to put more effort , knowledge, and skills into good use for the society.

He also wants them to hunt for jobs in the tech sector.

Participants on their part aim to use what they learnt , from the tech program to create apps and websites that will be beneficial for the citizens.