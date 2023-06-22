Tech billionaires, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have traded barbs in recent weeks after plans emerged of launching a Twitter competitor.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg appear to have agreed to fight each other in a cage fight, shifting the conflict of the internet sector titans from the corporate realm to martial arts.

In recent weeks, the owners of Twitter and Facebook have traded insults when it was revealed that Mr Zuckerberg was intending to build a competitor to the social media platform Mr Musk purchased last year.

Until Wednesday, though, their battle was simply verbal, with Mr Musk responding to a tweet about Mr Zuckerberg’s “Twitter rival” by stating, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb.”

Mr Zuckerberg quickly replied with a screenshot on Instagram, appearing to throw down the gauntlet with the caption: “Send me location.”

Mr Musk then responded by suggesting the “Vegas Octagon” as a potential venue, referring to the main fighting arena of the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an apparent confirmation that the possible fight is serious, a Meta spokesman said: “The story speaks for itself.”

The smart money might be on Mr Zuckerberg in a fight: he recently boasted of completing a punishing fitness challenge called “The Murph”, while Mr Musk jokingly referred to himself as “the walrus”.

Mr Zuckerberg, 39, has been training in mixed martial arts (MMA) and Jiu Jitsu – even winning tournaments in the latter.

Mr Musk, meanwhile, has fewer accolades in combat sports, though he does claim to have been involved in “real hard-core street fights” while growing up in South Africa.

The 57-year-old Tesla founder instead described one of his favoured fighting moves as “the walrus”. He said: “I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

Mr Musk added that he almost never works out “except for picking up my kids and throwing them in the air”.

Mr Zuckerberg’s new platform could enable users to follow accounts they already follow on Instagram, Meta’s image-sharing app and could even allow the company to bring over followers from other platforms such as Mastodon, another Twitter rival.

Mr Musk has frequently taunted Mr Zuckerberg on Twitter, responding to one news story about his plan with a suggestive emoji.