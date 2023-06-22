Microsoft’s AI chatbot, which utilizes the same platform as ChatGPT, receives updates on a regular basis.

According to recent sources, Bing Chat has been updated to support picture input. A Wharton lecturer named Ethan Mollick tweeted the information.

Bing Chat now allows users to effortlessly upload images and ask the chatbot for assistance understanding them. Users may easily post a meme and have the chatbot explain it to them, or they can upload an image of an interesting area to inquire about.

Microsoft has made tremendous progress in integrating Bing Search with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. As a result, as part of its ongoing efforts, the technology behemoth has published an upgrade to the Bing app for iOS devices.

Furthermore, Microsoft has improved Bing Chat’s text-to-speech capabilities, spanning a greater variety of linguistic support that exceeds 30 languages.

Additionally, the chatbot assists in creative pursuits by helping write poetry, stories, and music, and utilizing Bing’s Image Creator to generate images from text, all within the same platform.