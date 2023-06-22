The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Abuja, Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, has once more warned city residents against erecting structures over water channels and disposing of trash in open manholes.

The Director General of FEMA, Dr Abbas Idriss, blamed clogged manholes for floods in some parts of the city in a statement signed by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, and made accessible to journalists in Abuja.

The DG, who expressed concern about illegal rubbish dumping by some citizens, stated that such activities by a few individuals could have a negative impact on society.

He stated that all hands must be on deck to guarantee that no lives are lost as a result of floods during the rainy season.

The FEMA Administrator also underlined the need of communities taking ownership of their environment by reporting anyone who constructs or blocks water routes to the relevant authorities.

While reminding motorists to be especially cautious during heavy rains, he also urged the cleaning of drains to maintain the free flow of rain water.

Dr. Idriss also reminded locals to always dial 112 in the event of an emergency.