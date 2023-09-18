Ekiti State Commissioner for Environment, Tosin Aluko Ajisafe has expressed worries at the indiscriminate dumping of waste on medians in Ado Ekiti metropolis.

Mrs Aluko who took a tour round the town immediately after the celebration of the 2023 World Clean Up Day, urged stall owners along Ajilosun area, Ado Ekiti to report anyone caught dumping waste on the median and by the roadside.

She stressed that anyone caught henceforth will be prosecuted.

The commissioner noted that waste dumped on most of the medians in Ado metropolis were packed yesterday by EKSWAMA, but surprisingly, heaps of waste have been dumped this morning.

She appealed to the residents to register with Ekiti State Waste Management Authority for House-to-House collection of waste.