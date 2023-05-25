The Ekiti State Government has waded into the lingering disputes among members of the Persons With Disabilities community in the State.Speaking at a reconciliatory meeting with leadership of the PWD community in the Governor’s office ,Ado Ekiti, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Communications, Mrs Mary Oso Omotoso who convened the meeting, reiterated Governor Oyebanji’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of people with disabilities in the state and his strong determination in working with and carrying every citizen along, regardless of their affiliations .

Mrs Omotosho added that Governor Oyebanji recognizes the importance of inclusiveness and he is dedicated to running a government where everyone is actively involved ,noting that the Oyebanji’s administration remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a society where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can prosper and contribute meaningfully.

The Governor’s aide who highlighted the positive impact Governor Oyebanji has made in the PWD community in the State so far emphasized on the need for them to unite as a community to further attract more dividends of democracy to their community .

In their reactions , some of the members expressed appreciation to the State government for its determination to ensure unity amongst them which they said was very rare as most government officials take delight in seeing associations divided for exploitation. They noted that it’s a thing of joy to see the SSA put an end to the dispute which has lingered for too long and dated back to year 1999 /2000 ,stating that all previous efforts by prominent people to resolve it proved abortive .

In their respective remarks, the State Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD), Mr Kayode Owolabi and Coordinator PWD Support Group for BAO , Mr Gbenga Obanise appreciated Mrs Omotosho for her wisdom , patience in hearing all views and for playing the role of a mother-figure in settling the conflict . They eulogized the Governor for always attending to issues concerning them promptly and prayed for a successful tenure as he steers the ship of Ekiti State to an enviable destination.