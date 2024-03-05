One of the Islamic Clerics in Kano State and Former Commander-General of Hisbah Board has reconciled with Governor Abba Yusuf.The reconciliation meeting was held at the Kano Government House with Islamic scholars in attendance.

Daurawa had announced his resignation following a comment by Governor Yusuf against operations of the Hisbah Board.

Aminu Daurawa is expected to resume his routine official engagements as Commander General of Kano State Hisba Board after the meeting.

The meeting which lasted for one hour had Deputy Governor of Kano, Aminu Gwarzo, Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Jibrin Falgore, Secretary to State Government, Abdullahi Bichi and the Chief of Staff, Shehu Sagagi in attendance.