As flood continues to ravage some states in Nigeria, residents of Ondo State have been charged to stop dumping refuse in drains.

Some residents who were affected by the ravaging disaster are assured that appropriate agencies will look into it.

Ondo State, South-West Nigeria was not spared by flooding, which ravaged many communities across the country.

Communities mostly affected by this disaster in the state are Akure, Ile-Oluji Oke-Igbo, Ala, Ese-Odo among others.

The disaster left sour taste in the mouths of many, who lost property worth millions of naira to flooding.

According to investigation, most areas affected were flooded due to human error.

Indiscriminate dumping of refuse by the people in drains is the chief cause of flooding.

Members of the State House of assembly are worried about this development and directed appropriate government agencies to check it.

The National Emergency Management Agency has sensitised residents of Akure, especially market women on the danger inherent in indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways.

With stern warning about looming flood disaster by the Nigeria Metrological Agency, residents need to change this attitude, while government must put preventive measures in place.