The Benue state government has issued a warning to residents of Makurdi to desist from indiscriminately dumping waste on the road kerbs or risk being arrested by the state environmental management task force and fined fifteen thousand Naira.

The commissioner for water resources, environment and climate change, Odoh Ugwu read this riot Acts to residents, expressing concern that the efforts of sweepers who toil all morning to keep the streets clean, were frustrated by the waste dumped on the streets the next day.

Managing this waste, from collection and transportation to disposal, is a major challenge in Benue state.

The state’s population of Benue state, failure to follow an urban plan, consumption patterns and the scale of economic activity, work together to increase waste generation.

Two weeks after the Benue state government moved to ban open disposal of waste, especially on road dividers or kerbs, but two weeks after, defiant residents of Makurdi metropolis, have continued with the practice.

We took a cursory look round the streets of Makurdi, and it became clear why the commissioner for water resources, environment and climate change, has now issued a one week deadline to residents to end the practice or risk prosecution.

A drive through Kashim Ibrahim road leading up to the Benue food basket roundabout is difficult to endure to the the foul smell shows The extent to which indiscriminate waste dump along the streets,

It is a major setback the state government says it will not tolerate, but residents think a more hands on approach can be evolved.

The new measure introduced by the Benue state government will help check indiscriminate waste disposal and keep Makurdi clean

Residents who fall foul of the law and are caught, will now face prosecution which attracts a fine of fifteen thousand Naira.