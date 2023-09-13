The Benue state government has issued a warning to residents of Makurdi to desist from indiscriminately dumping waste on the road curbs or risk being arrested by the state environmental management task force and fined fifteen thousand Naira.

The commissioner for water resources, environment and climate change, Odoh Ugwu read this riot Acts to residents, expressing concern that the efforts of sweepers who toil all morning to keep the streets clean, were frustrated by the waste dumped on the streets the next day.

Managing waste, from collection and transportation to disposal, is a major challenge in Benue state.

The state’s population of Benue state, failure to follow an urban plan, consumption patterns and the scale of economic activity, work together to increase waste generation.

Two weeks after the Benue state government sought to prohibit open rubbish disposal, particularly on road dividers or kerbs, obstinate Makurdi metropolitan residents have continued with the practice.

TVC News crew took a cursory look round the streets of Makurdi, and it became clear why the commissioner for water resources, environment and climate change, Odoh Ugwu, issued a one week deadline to residents to end the practice or risk prosecution.

A drive through Kashim Ibrahim road leading up to the Benue food basket roundabout is difficult to endure to the the foul smell shows The extent to which indiscriminate waste dump along the streets,

It is a significant setback that the state government has stated it would not allow, but citizens believe a more hands-on strategy may be developed.

The new Benue state government initiative would aim to curb indiscriminate rubbish disposal and keep Makurdi clean.

Residents who break the law and are detected will now risk prosecution and a fine of fifteen thousand Naira.