The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has honoured Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji with the Most Labour Friendly Governor Award for giant strides he had so far made in bettering the Workers’ standard of living.

The award was bestowed on Governor Oyebanji at the 8th Quadriennial National Delegates’ Conference of NUAHP in Abuja where he was the Special Guest of Honour and Award Recipient.

The Governor was invited to grace the Opening Ceremony of the Conference with the theme: “Alarming Brain Drain in Nigeria’s Health Sector: Need for Emergency Rescue.”

The NUAHP said the award was “in recognition of Governor Oyebanji’s good industrial relations policy and appointment of members of the union into his cabinet in Ekiti State.”

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, promised not to relent in his commitment to the welfare of health professionals and workers in general in the state.

Expressing his delight at being recognized for the award ,Governor Oyebanji said the honour would spur him to give priority to the health needs of the people of Ekiti State in the areas of ensuring better facilities at health institutions and boosting the morale of workers.

Governor Oyebanji noted that his passion has always been to make life meaningful for the Ekiti citizenry noting that he would always do his best to realize the objective within the available resources of the state.

He further reiterated his commitment to the welfare of workers generally across the state especially in ensuring prompt payment of salaries, offsetting the arrears of benefits, capacity building, among others.

The Conference was attended by over 600 union members from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Membership of the delegates was drawn from the following professions at the primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions in the country: Pharmacy, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Health Information Management, Radiography, Dietetics, Dental Technology Occupation Therapy, Nutrition, Social Work, Speech Therapy, Dental Therapy, Optometry, Clinical Psychology, Prosthetics/Orthotics, Medical Physic, Audiology, EEG and EGC specialists, among others.