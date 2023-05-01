Workers in Ondo State under the umbrella of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have conferred an Award of “Most Workers’ Friendly Governor” on Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN.

The NLC Chairman, Comrade Victor Oladele Amoko and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Clement Fatuase, said the Award was in appreciation of Governor Akeredolu immense contribution and unflinching support to the welfare of workers in the state.

They noted that the 2023 May Day was an occasion to celebrate and appreciate the Governor for his genuine commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state.

The Award was received by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, who represented the Governor at the 2023 Workers’ Day Celebration.

Advertisement

The NLC Chairman said:”Distinguished Comrades, you will recall that at May Day last year 2022, Mr Governor promised to defray all outstanding arrears of salaries and pensions by the end of the year 2022. Today,it is no more news that Mr Governor had fulfilled the promise and had done more than expected.

“For instance, the long awaited consequential pension adjustment was graciously approved for Ondo State pensioners without much agitation, while approval of new retirement age for teachers in Ondo State and many more have been accomplished.

“Comrades, in view of all these and many more, the two Congresses NLC and TUC have resolved to honour Mr Governor with an Award. This Award is not political as some people might perceive it but pure workers appreciation for show of love demonstrated towards workers by the Ondo State Governor.

The Union also gave kudos to the Governor for his leadership and proactive measure employed to arrest the ugly trend of insecurity in the state.