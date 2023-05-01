Mr. Mansur Alfanla has been appointed as the new Registrar of the University of Ilorin.

At his formal assumption of office, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Wahab Egbewole advises various unions in the institution to embark on responsive engagement with the management.

He promises that the management will place high premium on the workers welfare.

In his lecture, a former Registrar of the University, Mr Emmanuel Obafemi appeals to the staff of the institution to cooperate with the new Registrar in his bid to assist the vice chancellor in moving the university forward.

In his response, the 7th Registrar of the University of Ilorin, Mr Mansur Alfanla promises to run an open door policy.

Advertisement

Education : Experts calls for improved education for children with special needs and children with Disabilities.

Education experts want government at all levels to take action to ensure that children with special needs and children with disabilities have access to formal education.

Speaking at the end of an Easter bootcamp for children in Abuja, they lamented the fact that most children with special needs and children with disabilities are often underserved, forgotten and most times even condemned to fail.

The special needs child is one who requires special attention and specific necessities that other children do not need .

Advertisement

UNFPA’S 2021 world population dashboard, save the Children International estimates that 32 million people in Nigeria including children, live with one form of disability or the other.

Save the Children Nigeria, estimates that 95.5 percent of children with disabilities in Niger have no access to education.

For the few who are in school, their classes are led by teachers who do not have special training in dealing with their disabilities.

This team of educators wants the government to design programmes in education and train teachers in dealing with special needs and disabilities in a bid to curb the discrimination faced by the children with disabilities.

They want the government to partner expert educators that are committed to supporting learners, parents, teachers and schools achieve the best educational outcome.

Advertisement

The Easter bootcamp taught children within Abuja robotics and new technology.