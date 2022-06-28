Bandits abduct CMD of General Hospital Dansadau, Dr. Mansur

The Nigeria Medical Association Zamfara State Chapter has announced the abduction of it’s member Dr. Mansur Muhammad.

The Kidnap Victim is the Medical Director, General Hospital Dansadau, in Maru Local Government area of the state

He was Kidnapped last saturday 25th June, 2022 at Mashayar zaki along Dansadau – Magami Road

The Nigerian Medical Association says the Abductors are demanding twenty million naira ransom for his release

Two ward attendants and a relation of a patient were abducted by Gunmen in same Hospital last year

The incident is coming four weeks after a Broadcast Journalist with Zamfara State Radio was abducted along same road.

The Association enjoin members of the public to join them in prayers for the safe return of their Member.