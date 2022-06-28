Abiodun invites Organised Labour for meeting over indefinite strike

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has invited Organised Labour in the State for a meeting on Wednesday to resolve the industrial action embarked upon by government workers.In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile, the governor is taking personal charge of resolving the grouse of the workers as part of his personal and Administration’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of workers in Ogun State.

The meeting is expected to discuss all issues contained in the list of grievances raised by the workers for embarking on the indefinite strike action.

Workers in Ogun state on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike over the alleged refusal of the state government to pay their 21-month salary deductions

The workers are also protesting what they termed the “government’s insensitivity to workers’ welfare.”

The leadership of the organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiating Committee, declared the strike on Monday while addressing workers at the arcade ground at Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The workers took the decision following the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to Governor Dapo Abiodun over his government’s non payment of eight-year statutory leave allowances and breach of the State Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme, amongst other demands.