The Federal Government has again invited the Nigeria Labour Congress to another meeting in its bid to avert the planned nationwide strike.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, says it is important that the Congress sits with the government to iron out all areas of disagreements in the interest of the nation’s economy and the people.

Simon Lalong insists the Tinubu administration will always engage organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultations and negotiations.

This, he notes, is in a bid to guarantee industrial harmony critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Recall the NLC shunned a meeting with the Ministry some 24 hours to its 2-warning strike in August.

NLC says it is mobilising all affiliate unions for a nationwide strike if government fails to engage it on some of its policies, particularly the removal of subsidy on petrol.

