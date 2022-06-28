Bandits Abduct CMD Of General Hospital Dansadau, Dr. Mansur

The Nigeria Medical Association Zamfara State Chapter has announced the abduction of it’s member Dr. Mansur Muhammad by bandits.



The Kidnap Victim is the Medical Director, General Hospital Dansadau, in Maru Local Government area of the state

He was Kidnapped last saturday 25th June, 2022 at Mashayar zaki along Dansadau – Magami Road

The Nigerian Medical Association says the Abductors are demanding twenty million naira ransom for his release

Two ward attendants and a relation of a patient were abducted by Gunmen in same Hospital last year

The incident is coming four weeks after a Broadcast Journalist with Zamfara State Radio was abducted along same road.

The Association enjoin members of the public to join them in prayers for the safe return of their Member.

This is the Second high profile abduction by Bandits in Zamfara State announced today following the abduction of the 9 Month Pregnant wife of the Chairman of the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, in Zamfara State, Sanusi Muhammed Gusau, Ramatu in Gusau the State Capital.

Her abduction also follows the release of the members of the Zamfara GSM association who have spent 12 days in captivity after they were abducted while on their way from a Wedding a few weeks ago.

This development is coming hours after the Zamfara State House of Assembly passed the Zamfara State Banditry, Terrorisma dn Other Related Offences Bill 2022.

House Of Assembly Passes Banditry, Terrorism, Other Offences Bill Into Law

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has passed a bill to provide a law for the prohibition and punishment for banditry, cattle rustling, cultism, kidnapping, terrorism and other incidental offences. 2022.

The executive bill sent to the house by Governor Bello Matawalle was passed during the assembly’s plenary

The bill was part of the state government new measures to bring a quick end to the Menance of Insecurity that has bedevilled the state for over a decade

Governor Bello Matawalle had on Sunday directed residents of the state to obtain firearms against bandits and Kidnappers following Spate of Attacks in four Local Councils of the state

Presenting the bill before the house, the Deputy House Leader and Chairman, House Committee on Justice and Judiciary, Nasiru Bello-Lawal representing Bungudu West Constituency urge the lawmakers to deliberate and agree on the bill following it’s importance at this crucial time