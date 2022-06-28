Kwara NNPP adopts ex-UNILORIN VC, AbdulRaheem as gubernatorial candidate

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara State has adopted former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin and former chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Professor Shuaib AbdulRaheem as its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election.

The chairman of NNPP in the state, AbdulRazaq Abdulsalam announced this in Ilorin, the state capital, shortly after a meeting the stakeholders of the party had with AbdulRaheem.

Abdulsalam disclosed that AbdulRaheem will be attending the meeting of all the NNPP gubernatorial candidates in Abuja Tuesday.

Also speaking, the NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Professor AbdulRaheem said he has fully joined the NNPP.

He expressed his preparedness to join hands with other eminent Nigerians and Kwarans to take the party to a greater height.

In his remarks, the Kwara North Senatorial candidate of the NNPP, Dr Kolo Jiya, said the party will form government in Kwara State come 2023.

He expressed confidence in the ability of AbdulRaheem to lead the party to victory in the elections and as well return Kwara to path of progress and greatness.

Kolo added that a more elaborate event would be held where the party’s gubernatorial candidate will be presented to the general public.