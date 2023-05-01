A coalition of Human Rights groups has raised fresh alarm over alleged plot by the Enugu state governor Elect Peter Mba to change his documents with the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the group, this is to cover up the allegation of perjury levelled against him.

The group known as Support for the Rule of Law and Justice Initiative and Enugu Progressive Forum, said it has uncovered move to remove documents from the file connecting the Enugu Governor-Elect, to the alleged National Youth Service Corps certificate forgery.

During a press conference in Abuja, the programme director Chidi Odo said that there is a surreptitious move at the Independent National Electoral Commission to remove from the file of Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah with the Commission, and all the copies of documents connected to the alleged forged Certificate of National Service submitted by the governor-elect.