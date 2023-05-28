As hours tickle down for the May 29 inauguration, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has handed over the transition document to the Governor-elect, Umar Mohammed Bago.

The brief ceremony was performed at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Minna.

Governor Bello noted that all the documents handed over to the incoming governor will guide him for easy take-off.

The Governor added that he and the Governor-elect have a synergy, and stressed that his administration has put in place all that are needed for quick and easy takeoff of the next government.

He assured that he will always be available and supportive to the next administration.

Among the document he received from the outgoing governor were Sovereign Investment for Niger States and local government councils,shares certificate worth 6.7m dollars and 5m dollars for state and local governments respectively