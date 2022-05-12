Niger Gov., Sani Bello asks Police to intensify security operations

The Niger state government is calling on the Nigeria police force to intensify security operations in the state considering the presence of national assets in the state.

The Secretary to the State government Ahmed Metane made this plea while receiving the AIG of police Abuja zone 7 command Mohammed Aliyu at the government house in Minna.

The state currently boasts of three hydroelectric power dams in Shiroro, Kainji, Jeba and the fourth is underway in Zungeru.

Unfortunately the spate of insecurity in the state is becoming a threat to the operation of these dams.

Data from Intelligence revealed that 267 residents of Niger state were killed and another 396 persons were abducted in the first month of this year with Shiroro which is hosting one of the hydro electric power dam being the worst hit.

The AIG of the Abuja zone 7 command Mohammed who is on an official visit to the state commended the efforts of the Niger state government in providing the much needed support in collaborating with the command in the state to combat Insecurity.

He also acknowledged the efforts of other security agencies for partnering with the Nigerian police in operations and intelligence information sharing in order to ensure the restoration of peace.

Secretary to the Niger state government Ahmed Metane further disclosed that the state is synergizing with neighboring states such as Sokoto, Nassarawa, Zamfara and Kaduna to work out a joint security strategy in the fight against terrorism within its borders.