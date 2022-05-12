NCC,FIRS inaugurate joint c’mittee to boost telecoms revenue

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have stepped up their collaboration by forming a Joint Committee comprised of senior and management staff from both agencies to implement inter-agency strategies aimed at increasing national revenues in the telecommunications sector.

Adeleke Adewolu, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at the NCC, inaugurated the 17-member committee on behalf of the Commission’s Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, and the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the NCC’s Board Room in Abuja.

Adewolu stated that the Committee's terms of reference (ToR) include: reviewing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the NCC and the FIRS on June 9, 2020; and carrying out inter-agency interaction on the implementation of the NCC's Revenue Assurance System (RAS), to ensure that it incorporates the needs of the FIRS to the extent that RAS can remain the sole interface with telecom services.

Dr. Dick Irri, who led the FIRS delegation to the inauguration, also advised the Committee to take the assignments seriously. “I would like to task you to take this assignment as a national matter because we expect the two agencies to work in harmony, collaborate effectively, and have a warm handshake that will make this synergy between the two agencies a great example of collaboration between Federal Government agencies towards enhancing fiscal governance in Nigeria,” he said.

The decision to establish the Committee was one of the major outcomes of a meeting between the FIRS and the NCC on March 8, 2022, convened at the request of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, to discuss the FIRS’s request for data and documents from the telecoms industry in order to increase national revenues from the sector.

The inauguration is a significant accomplishment because it strengthens the strategic partnership between the two government agencies in achieving their statutory goals.