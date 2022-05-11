Akpabio resigns as Niger Delta Minister to pursue ambition

Niger Delta Affairs Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio has resigned in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

The President during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting ordered all cabinet members eyeing elective offices to quit before May 16.

His Personal Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, confirmed his resignation.

He said: “the Minister has resigned. He has submitted his resignation letter to the SGF. We are waiting for him at the ICC, where he is coming to submit his nomination form”.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Godswill Akpabio was a former Two Term Governor of Anambra State as well as a Senator represnting the State in the National Assembly.

He was a former member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and defected to the ruling party in 2018 in his hometown in Akwa Ibom State.

His then defection to the ruling party which was tagged as the uncommon defection was as a serving Senatior and Leader of the Senators of the Peoples Democratic Party in the National Assembly.

He lost his bid for a return to the National Assembly in the 2019 Election and was later appointed the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He recently decalred his intention to run for the position of President under the ruling All Progressives Congress at the Ikot Ekpene Stadium in Akwa Ibom State.

His resignation is in line with the directive to members of the Federal Executive Council who have Political Ambition to resign on or before the 16th of May 2022.

His resignation will be the third by Ministers within the Federal Executive Council Following on from that of Minister of State For Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Minsiter of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Other members of the Cabinet who are still expected to resign are Abubakar Malami, Justice, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Transport, Uche Ogar, State For Mines and Steel, Chris Ngige, Labour and Employment.