Ex-Ondo lawmaker, Akindele Adeniyi submits nomination form

The former lawmaker representing Akure North State constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Akindele Adeniyi has submitted the expression of interest and nomination forms at the party secretariat.

Adeniyi is seeking to represent his people again on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He was accompanied by his supporters to the party secretariat located at the cathedral area in Akure.

Addressing reporters after submitting the forms, Adeniyi expressed confidence that he would emerge as the party’ s flagbearer.

He said he is backing on his experience and his acceptability by the people who purchased the forms for him.

“I am loved by my people and that is why they decided to purchase nomination and expression of interest forms for me.

“I am enjoying their support and confident that I am going to be the party’s candidate and win the election at the end of the day”, he added.

He also expressed optimism that the party’s leadership would conduct a transparent primary for all the aspirants

“I believe that our party, being led by our highly revered chairman, Ade Adetimehin will be fair to all of us”, he assured.

The House of Assembly aspirant appreciated Governor for promising to create a level playing field for all the aspirants.