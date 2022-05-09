Ex-lawmaker, Akindele Adeniyi picks nomination form for Ondo Assembly

A former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Akindele Adeniyi has obtained nomination and expression of interest forms to represent the people of Akure North state constituency again.

Adeniyi while addressing his supporters after purchasing the forms at the party secretariat, said he is in the race to bring meaningful development to his people.

He expressed optimism that the party leadership would provide a level playing field for all the aspirants in the party.

He thanked the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for assuring party members of his decision to be neutral.

Adeniyi who is a former vice chairman in Akure North local government, said he would use his experience in the legislative arm to ensure that Akure North is well represented.

His words, ” I am optimistic that our party will provide a level playing field for all of us. I spent five and half years in the state House of assembly and I have the needed experience for the task ahead.

“You can see that my people are solidly behind me. They have asked me to represent them again in the state parliament.

“I am not going to disappoint them, I am going to offer them quality representation. I am in the race to add value to the legislative arm of government.

‘I also want to thank our amiable governor for promising to be neutral . He is man of honour and I am confident that he is going to allow free and fair.