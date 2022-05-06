Just In: Amosun picks N100m APC Presidential form

A former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has obtained the one hundred million naira Presidential expression of Interest and nomination form on the platform of the All Progressives Congress,

The Ogun Central senator officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidency on Thursday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The presidential hopeful was accompanied to the party’s secretariat by the Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Nigeria Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Ishola, Senator Tolu Odebiyi among other dignitaries.