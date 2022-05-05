See aspirants who have obtained N100m APC Presidential Form

The number of Presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress has continued to rise despite the mixed feelings trailing the N100million expression of interest and nomination forms.

The party made headlines and generated controversy after it pegged the prices for its expression of interest and Presidential nomination forms at N30 million and N70 million respectively.

So far, about about twenty aspirants have indicated interest in the presidency while some have purchased the form.

The following are those who have so far obtained their expression of interest and nomination forms:

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Yahaya Adoza Bello

Dave Umahi

Emeka Nwajiuba

Other that have indicated interest and expected to purchase include;

1. Godswill Akpabio

2. Yemi Osinbajo

3.Kayode Fayemi

4. Adams Oshiomhole

5. Rochas Okorocha

6. Ben Ayade

7. Rotimi Amaechi

8. Tein Jack Rich,

9. Adamu Garba

10. Olawepo-Hashim.

11. Nicolas Felix

: