The All Progressives Congress, APC, has commenced the screening of its Presidential aspirants at the TransCorp Hilton Abuja.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Governor Dave Umahi are presently been screened by the committee led by former national chairman of the Party John Odigie- Oyegun.

Former minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Abubakar Badaru have been screened.

According to the party constitution, the committee is supposed to be made up of a seven-man member.