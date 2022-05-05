Osinbajo, Pastor Bakare pick APC N100m Presidential forms

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has picked the nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at a cost of One Hundred Million Naira (N100m)

Senator Kabiru Gaya, one of the leaders of Osinbajo’s campaign picked up the forms on behalf of the nation’s number two man, on Thursday.

Osinbajo, who joined the presidential race last month, has been going round the country to consult delegates ahead of the primaries which will hold at the end of this month.

Similarly, serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Tunde Bakare, on Thursday, purchased N100m nomination and expression of interests forms of the All Progressives Congress, to contest the 2023 presidential primary in Abuja.

The clergyman said if elected President of Nigeria, he will work to restore the glory of the country and the living standards of Nigerians.

The APC has extended the form sale by four days.