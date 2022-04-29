Asiwaju Tinubu Purchases APC Presidential Nomination Forms

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has purchased the All Progressives Congress’s Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.

Asiwaju Tinubu who is currently in Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) purchased the form through some of his close associates led by Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engineer David Babachir Lawal.

Other members of the delegation who picked up the forms for the APC National Leader include House of Representatives member from Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke; member representing Agege Federal Constituency in the green chamber, Babatunde Adejare.

He is expected back in the country after his observance of the Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The APC has slated its Presidential Primaries for between the 30th of May to the 1st of June 2022.

He is the frontline aspirant in an increasingly crowded Presidential contest within the ruling party with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Ebonyi and Ejkiti State Governors Dave Umahi and Kayode Fayemi.

Also joining the race are Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and Others.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after picking the forms, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, said that theAPC leaders camp is not afraid of other presidential aspirants in the ruling party.