2023: APC commences sale of nomination, expression of interest forms

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for various elective positions ahead of the party’s primaries.

A presidential aide, Ita Enang who obtained the Akwa Ibom governorship nomination and expression of interest forms confirmed this in a post on Tuesday.

The sale of forms ought to have commenced last Saturday, but was postponed till today following the inability of the contractor to deliver the forms.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party thereafter directed organising secretaries from the 36 States to collect forms for aspirants vying for the State House of Assembly positions.

This was part of the effort by the ruling party to meet up with the schedule of activities and the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The sale of forms for the aspirants contesting for National Assembly, governorship and presidential tickets are being sold by the National Secretariat at three designated places.

The NWC also directed that nomination forms for the State legislature should be sold at the state headquarters.