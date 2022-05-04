Breaking News: APC Extends sale of Nomination forms to May 10

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday extended the Party’s Sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 General Elections to Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

In a revised timetable issued by the APC National Organising Secretary, H.E. Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the last day for Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for Wednesday, 11th May, 2022.