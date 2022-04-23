APC reschedules sale of nomination forms, sends directors on leave

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled for next week the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for elective positions which was originally fixed for today.

The leadership of the party has also sent all the six directors at the APC National Secretariat, on compulsory leave.

As the party rev up arrangements for their primaries which must be concluded by 3rd June , the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked them to submit their membership registers to enable it monitor the primaries at all levels.