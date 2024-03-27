A governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Omo’ba Jimi Odimayo, has obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms.

In an exclusive statement following the acquisition of the forms, Omo’ba Jimi Odimayo reiterated his profound confidence in securing the APC ticket in the forthcoming primaries, expressing profound gratitude for the overwhelming support received from party members, stakeholders, and the good people of Ondo State in the past months.

He emphasised his steadfast dedication to the principles of progress, unity, and inclusive governance, which he believes are integral to fostering a thriving and prosperous future for all residents of Ondo State.

Furthermore, Odimayo also used the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to advancing the interests of Ondo State if elected as the flag bearer of APC and eventually becomes the governor.

Emphasizing his vision for a thriving Ondo State, he outlined key policy priorities and development agendas aimed at fostering economic growth, enhancing social welfare, and promoting good governance across the state.

Omo’ba Jimi Odimayo called upon all stakeholders, party faithful, and residents of Ondo State to join hands in building a brighter future for generations to come through their votes in the April primaries.