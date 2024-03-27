The Federal Government as made Clarification on the Honours bestowed by President Bola Tinubu on the 4 Nigerian military officers and 13 officers killed in Okuoma Community in Delta State.

The clarification was contained in a Press Statement by the Special Adviser to the President On Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The four military officers, Lt.Col Ali, Major Obi, SD Ashafa and Captain Zakari according to him earned the posthumous award of Member of the Order of the Niger(MON).

While Sergeant Yahaya Sule got Federal Republic Medal 1 and the rest got Federal Republic Medal 11.