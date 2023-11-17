Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has revealed that the Nigerian Army will soon commence the payment of an 18 billion naira group life insurance for families of fallen soldiers in Nigeria.

The Army Chief made the announcement while declaring close the Second Regimental Sergeant Majors Conventions held in Ibadan.

The COAS is in the city of Ibadan, and this time, he’s here to declare an end to the 4-day long Second Regimental Sergeant Majors Conventions.

Advertisement

About 300 army officers took part in the training, which was designed to improve military personnel’s capabilities and operational efficiency.

According to the Army Chief, as part of his mandate to improve soldier welfare, families of fallen soldiers will soon begin to receive compensatory care, in addition to other welfare packages for soldiers.

He urged his men to live up to their ranks and status and strive towards curbing social vices in society.

Advertisement

The convention is aimed at improving the skills of Army personnel, and enhancing their overall efficiency in fulfilling their constitutional duties.