Abia State Governor, Alex Otti says thorough investigation is to be carried out to ascertain the cause of the fatal motor accident that occurred at the Waterside Bridge, Ogbor Hill Aba, on Tuesday.

The Governor stated this after visiting several hospitals in Aba, where victims of the accident were receiving treatment. He thanked God that those affected were doing well and expressed the hope that they would be discharged soon.

The Governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba said measures would be put in place to forestall future occurrence including restricting the movement of heavy duty trucks to ply only at night.

Advertisement

The Governor said that the life of every Abia resident matters to him. He assured the victims that the government would take care of their medical bills as well as ensure they get the best in terms of medical care.

Responding, the Medical Directors of some of the hospitals, including Prof. John Chikezie of the ABSUTH, Dr. Patrick Okolo of New Era Hospital, Dr. Emenike Chidi of Impact Hospital appreciated Abia State Government for coming to the rescue of the accident victims and assured that they were doing all to ensure quick recovery of the patients.

The details of the 11 accident victims were documented for proper follow up by the government.