The ruling party in South Africa said on Thursday that it will support a parliamentary motion to suspend diplomatic relations with Israel until it agrees to a cease-fire in Gaza.

The African National Congress (ANC) declared that it was in agreement with demands that the government halt diplomatic ties with Israel until it consents to a ceasefire and begins legally binding talks that are being facilitated by the UN.

With the ANC frequently drawing comparisons to its own historic struggle against apartheid, Pretoria has long been a passionate supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Advertisement

Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, the ANC spokesperson, stated, “We cannot stand idly by in the face of the Israeli regime’s genocidal actions.” “The government should close the Israeli embassy in South Africa, according to a parliamentary motion approved by the African National Congress.”

The parliamentary motion under consideration on Thursday was put forward by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a radical left-wing opposition party.

It is non-binding and will require government approval for implementation.

The war between Israel and Hamas was triggered by the Palestinian movement’s bloody attack on Israeli soil on 7th October from the Gaza Strip, which it controls.

Advertisement

In retaliation, Israel vowed to “annihilate” Hamas, relentlessly shelling the besieged territory where the movement is based.