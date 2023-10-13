President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has included vulnerable ex-servicemen, widows, and dependents of fallen heroes in the National Social Programme to benefit from the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, and other social intervention programs.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu disclosed this during an official visit to the Ministry of Defence Headquarters.

Advertisement

She said the innovation to include those who paid the supreme price for the sustenance of the peace of the country and their dependants to serve as a morale booster for those currently securing the country.

She asked for the accurate data of the affected ex-servicemen and their dependents so they can captured in the ongoing National Social Register verification exercise.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar in his response said the visit was timely and thanked Dr. Edu for including the retirees in the welfare scheme which he said, will go a long way to renew the hopes of retired officers and their families .

Advertisement

On his part, the Chairman of Nigeria Legion, Maj. General Abdulmalik Jubril (RTD), thanked President Bola Tinubu and Dr. Edu, for the innovation saying, this has never happened in the country before.