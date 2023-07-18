President Bola Tinubu has directed that the 8000 Naira conditional cash transfer envisaged to bring succour to vulnerable households be reviewed immediately in deference to the views expressed by Nigerians against it.

The President also directed That the whole gamut of palliative package of government be unveiled to Nigerians, and he ordered an Immediate release of fertilisers and grains to approximately 50 million farmers and households respectively in all the 36 states and the FCT.

This latest directive is contained in a press statement signed on behalf of the President by Dele Alake, special Adviser on special duties, Communications and strategy.

The President assured Nigerians that the N500 billion approved by parliament to cushion the pain occasioned by the end of subsidy regime will be judiciously utilised, and The beneficiaries of the reliefs shall be Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliation.

You will agree with me that it has become part of the culture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to constantly dialogue with Nigerians who voted him into office. The President covenanted with Nigerians that their welfare and security will be topmost in the Renewed Hope Agenda of his government.

While it should be noted that cash programme is not the only item in the whole gamut of relief package of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a listening leader who has vowed to always put Nigerians at the heart of his policy and programme, the President has directed as follows:-

1. That the N8,000 conditional cash transfer programmed envisaged to bring succour to most vulnerable households be reviewed immediately. This is in deference to the views expressed by Nigerians against it.

2. That the whole gamut of palliative package of government be unveiled to Nigerians.

3. Immediate release of fertilisers and grains to approximately 50 million farmers and households respectively in all the 36 states and the FCT.

The President further assures Nigerians that the N500 billion approved by parliament to cushion the pain occasioned by the end of subsidy regime will be judiciously utilised. The beneficiaries of the reliefs shall be Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliation.

President Bola Tinubu has promised to always prioritize the wellbeing of Nigerians and he is irrevocably committed to the vow. A number of decisions taken so far by this Administration have buttressed this stance.

You will recall that the President took a similar decision after listening to complaints from the business community/stakeholders about burdensome taxes, particularly multiplicity of taxes they are made to experience. This warranted the signing of four (4) Executive Orders cancelling some classes of taxes, while suspending the implementation dates of others.

In addition, the President has also set up a Tax Reform/Fiscal Policy Committee to bring up recommendations that will engender a wholesome fiscal environment for the country and remove anti-business barriers.

I wish to assure Nigerians that President Tinubu will continue to be a listening leader whose ears will not be dull to the views expressed by the citizenry. The President believes government exists to cater for the interest of the people and he has demonstrated this so clearly.

Thank you

Dele Alake

Special Adviser to the President

(Special Duties, Communications and Strategy)

July 18, 2023