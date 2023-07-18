The Economic Community of West African States has said it has no challenge raising financial resources to combat terrorism and other forms of insecurity within its territories.

Chairman of the ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government and Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, gave the assurance on Tuesday after a Troika+ meeting that comprises of Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Republic of Benin and Nigeria that held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Troika+ meeting, had President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau; President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic; as well as Dr Omar Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, in attendance.

President Tinubu insists that Countries of ECOWAS have the means and wherewithal to fight terrorism, and they already have the financial structure that will provide the funds needed to execute the campaign against security challenges confronting the region.

The West African leaders also reviewed the political and security situations within the sub-region, especially the political transition issues in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, as well as the security concerns across entire region.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Touray disclosed that President Talon of Benin would soon embark on a mission to the three West African countries, on behalf of the Authority of Heads of State and Government to get a status brief on the State of affairs.