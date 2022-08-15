Police Redeploy Anti Terror Unit to Gassol in Taraba

A special anti-terrorism unit has been redeployed to Gassol Local Government area of Taraba State following abduction of a catechist attached to St Agnes Catholic Church by bandits on Sunday.

The bandits invaded the church on Sunday at 9:58pm, shooting sporadically into the air before abducting their victim.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the swearing-in of the newly promoted 15 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP,) the Commissioner of Police said that his men are on the trail of the Gassol LG attackers.

He explain that normalcy has returned to Gassol as police and other security agencies will not relent in efforts to rid the state of crime.

But the leadership of catholic church in the state said the abductors are yet to reach out to them.

Last week, a priest was abducted and released when his family paid ransom to his abductors.

Terrorists had attacked the St. Agnes Catholic Church in the Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State and abducted a catechist on Sunday.

The Parish Priest of St. Agnes Parish, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Awua, informed newsmen of the abduction.

He added that terrorists had invaded the church and began shooting at 9:58 pm.

“I was in the room when the attackers came and started shooting sporadically and hitting objects on my door.

“I never responded and they probably thought I was not around.

“My catechist, who was in the church heard what was happening in the Parish House and was coming towards the house when they abducted him,” he said.

Terrorists seem to have stepped up attacks against targets in Taraba State with Pubs, Markets in the last few weeks.

These attacks have led to the death of many, injuries and loss of property.

The State Government had also stepped up efforts aimed at stemming the tide of the deadly attacks.

The last one week alone has seen over 4 different attacks which has led to the death of over 20 people.

.