Gov Ishaku flags off construction of 7.7bn Yerima-Gassol road

Governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has flagged off the construction of the 24-kilometre Yerima-Gassol road at a cost of 7.7billion naira.

Yerima-Gassol road leads to the State International Rice Milling Company in Gassol Local Government Area.

The rice company plans to go fully operational by December of this year.

Taraba State is blessed with land for agriculture, which if properly managed can produce the food needed to feed the nation.

But the security threats in the land have drastically affected the productivity of farming communities.

Gassol Local Government is known for its vast rice farming potential but poor road networks, security and farmer/herder conflicts have been major obstacles.

Governor Darius Ishaku is aware of these threats and has ordered the construction of the Yerima-Gassol access road to open up the area, which will also serve to connect the Rice Company and major rice farming communities in the state.

The state Government is also working with relevant authorities to set up a military base to contain banditry in the area.

Governor Ishaku guaranteed residents of the local government that the road project will be completed before he leaves office on May 29, 2019.

The State Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, and residents expressed satisfaction at the start of the long-awaited Yerima-Gassol Road development.