Senate to Send Delegation to visit Ekweremadu, Wife

The Nigerian Senate will Send a Delegation from its Committee on Foreign Affairs to Visit Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife remanded in police custody in the UK over allegations of Organ Harvesting.

This Resolution was reached after lawmakers held a closed door session before the commencement of Wednesday’s Plenary.

The Delegation is expected to leave Nigeria in 2 days time.

The Senate also commended the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as Nigerian High Commission for providing diplomatic assistance and consular services to the embattled lawmaker.

While commending them for the efforts made so far , the Senate urged them to still do more in unraveling the mysteries behind the case .

The Senate also assured concerned Nigerians that relevant government authorities are engagement with relevant Stakeholders to ensure that Justice prevails.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu who was Deputy President of the Senate between 2007 and 2019 was arrested with his wife in the United Kingdom a few weeks ago over hsi alleged involvement in human Trafficking and Organ harvesting for his daughter.

He was alleged to have lured an underage boy named Nwamini David to the United Kingdom with his wife wiothout his knowledge to harvest his kidney for donation to his sick daughter who was in need of an organ donor.

He is currently in Police detention pedning Court hearinmg to determine the circumstances of the case as so many stories have been flying around on the true situation of things concerning the issue.

The former Deputy President of the Senate who is a ranking member of the National Assembly but will not be returning in 2023 has also been under fire from the South East over his position that Petre Obi will not emerge President on the platform of the Labour Party in 2023.

Though Peter Obi has backed him publicly over his travails he is still an object of much ridicule by supporters of Obi on all Social Media platforms in Nigeria.

The days ahead will determine what will happen to the Enugu born Politician.