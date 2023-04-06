Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has sent a letter to the Chief Clerk of the Central Criminal Court, Old Balley, London to intervene on the matter concerning the former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife who are currently facing charges concerning issues of conspiracy to harvest organ of a young Nigerian.

The former President in the letter wants the chief Clerk to use his position and consider the good relationship between the Nigerian Government and that of the United Kingdom to call on the court to temper justice with mercy, especially because of their daughter who needs medical attention.

He said he had known Senator Ekweremadu for more than two decades and both the husband and wife have been of good conducts and have been contributing to the development of their community.

He said he hopes Senator Ekweremadu and wife have learnt their lessons from what has happened to them and wish they will continue to he of good conducts to their community and country in general.

