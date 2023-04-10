As Nigerians await the APC’s position on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, different names have come up particularly for the position of President of the Senate.

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, the jostling and intrigues for principal offices in the upper chamber, continues to gather steam as the Lobbying game intensifies.

The Race for the seat of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly is getting hotter as various interest groups within the Ruling All Progressives Congress are already positioning their favorites.

So far, seven political parties have won seats in the 10th Senate that would be inaugurated in June.

Advertisement

Out of the 90 seats declared by the Independent National Electoral commission , the ruling APC won 50, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 28.

The party with a simple majority produces its presiding officers.

As it stands, the APC is set to retain the seats of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President which has now triggered another round of alignment and re-alignment of political forces within the ruling party ahead of the inauguration of the Red Chamber

Interestingly, the choice of the next Senate President may largely depend on the zoning of the office, by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress

Although the national leadership of the APC has not made any pronouncement on which of the geopolitical zones will produce the next President of the Senate, the clamour and agitations by various interests groups for their most preferred choice is getting louder

Advertisement

At this press Conference, this group believes it is the region with the highest percentage of votes Contributed to the emergence of the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that should have the slot of the Senate President and for them , Senator Abdulaziz Yari is most deserving.

However this other group is calling on the ruling All progressive Congress to allow the South South Region to Produce the Next Senate President as this will be the first time since 1999 it will get such opportunity

And for them , Senator Godswill AKPABIO is the right man for the Job

There is another agitation and request that the position should be zoned to the Southeast for Equity and fairness.

So far Senator ORJI Uzor , Senator Barau Jibrin and many others have shown their interest in the highly converted seat of Senate President.

Advertisement

No doubt, the APC’s distribution of leadership positions in the National Assembly since the inception of its administration in 2015 has not gone down well with the various groups in the party.

Stakeholders have now advised the All Progressives Congress ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, to bring the various interest groups on the same page to avoid a reoccurrence of the scenario that played out in 8th National Assembly, which many believe, was responsible for the executive-legislative rift that impeded the smooth running the government.