As more aspirants emerge in the contest for the seat of the President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano state says he believes he is the most qualified among the pack of lawmakers seeking to preside over the Senate.

The Senator from Kano state says he also does not agree that zoning should be used to determine how the hierarchy of the National Assembly will selected.

The National Assembly will now become a theatre for the next round of political contests as lawmakers-elect begins the scramble for who gets what and how in the 10th national assembly.

In the Senate, there are different names being bandied to be interested in the plum job of Senate President.

Senator Barau Jibrin has also thrown his hat in the ring as he just won an election to represent the Kano North Senatorial district for the third time.

The All Progressives Congress has the highest number of seats in the Senate, and the Party is showing interest in how the choice of principal officers will be made.

But the recent meeting between the leadership of the party and elected lawmakers did not say if Zoning will be a yardstick for selecting who becomes the President of the Senate.

But Senator Barau Jibrin says the Legislature is immune to sentiments of zoning based on religion and ethnicity, he insists it is about experience, competence, and ranking.

Kano State gave the APC the highest number of votes in the presidential election, Barau Jibrin believes this gives the state bragging rights and a bigger stake in the contest to occupy the office of the Senate President.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on the 13th of June this year, whoever emerges as Senate President may require the backing of the governing party and the support of a significant amount of lawmakers.