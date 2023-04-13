The Coalition Of Progressive Youths has called for the zoning of the position of Senate President to the North West in view of emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu from South West as President-Elect and Senator Kashim Shettima from Northeast as Vice President-Elect.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the group further argues that, if the position is eventually zoned to the region, Senator Barau Jibrin who is most experienced from the zone should emerge, in the interest of progress and development of the incoming administration.

It said its call had become as there was need to encourage the zone for giving the ruling party the highest votes of over 2.6 million during the last Presidential election.

It argued that North West has always been in the lead when it comes to elections, always makes sure that it delivers a huge number of votes.