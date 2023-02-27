Godswill Akpabio has emerged winner of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election by INEC.

The returning officer, Prof Anthony Udoh disclosed the result at about 6:00am today, Monday

The former Minister Niger Delta Affairs, satisfied all conditions to be declared the winner having polled 115,401 valid votes over his the PDP Candidate Emmanuel Enoidam who polled a total of 69,838

In his reaction shortly after his declaration, Senator Akpabio thanked the people of his district for electing him.

Meanwhile. in Kogi state, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on Sunday far ahead of his major rivals, the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) in 11 out of the results of 13 local governments officially announced by INEC collation officers in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Kogi state is comprised of 21 Local Government Areas.

Tinubu led Atiku, Obi and other parties’ presidential candidates in Mopa-Muro, Kogi-Koto Karfi, Kabba-Bunu, Ijumu, Igalamela-Odolu, Idah, Yagba East, Olamaboro, Dekina and Yagba West Local Government Areas of Kogi state.

On his part, Atiku won Adavi and Bassa LGAs with a very slim margin.

Obi did not win any local government.

The results as officially announced at the Kogi State 2023 Presidential election collation Centre in Lokoja, are as follows:

1. Mopa-Muro LGA

LG collation Officer – Dr. Emurotu Jude

No of Registered Voters – 26,827

Accredited voters – 8,971

ADC 555

APC 4,935

PDP 2,319

LP – 718

NNPP – 15

Total Valid Votes 8,731

Rejected Votes 182

Total Votes Cast 8,913

2. Ogori-Magogo LGA

LG Collation Officer – Dr. Jude Koffa

Registered voters – 17,538

Accredited voters – 5,131

APC – 2,008

PDP – 2,075

LP – 784

NNPP -04

Total Valid Votes – 4,954

Rejected Votes – 169

Total Votes Cast – 5,123

3. Kogi/Koto Karfi LGA

Collation Officer – Dr Abraham Musa Peter

Total Registered voters – 63,347

Total Accredited voters – 24188

APC – 13,472

LP 1,040

PDP – 8,825

Valid Votes – 23,619

Rejected votes – 569

Total Vote cast – 24,188

4. Kabba-Bunu LGA

Collation Officer – Dr Ayodele Bamidele

Total registered 87,162

Accredited voters 22,745

ADC – 584

APC – 12,534

LP – 2,329

NNPP – 73

PDP – 5958

Valid votes – 21,908

Rejected votes – 695

Total vote cast 22,603

5. Ijumu LGA

Collation Officer – Dr. Olaniyi Folorunso

Registered Voters – 66,482

PVCs collected – 65,292

Accredited Voters – 18,491

ADC – 795

APC 11,237

LP – 920

PDP – 4,503

Total Valid votes – 17,714

Rejected Votes – 711

Total Votes cast 18,425

6. Adavi LG

Collation Officer – Dr. Lawal Adesina

Registered voters – 111,046

Accredited voters – 24, 576

ADC 61

APC 10,340

PDP 10,612

Total valid votes – 24,104

Rejected Votes –

Total vote cast –

7. Bassa LGA

Collation Officer Prof Bola Olorunnimbe

Registered voters – 69,376

Accredited voters – 20,238

ADC – 49

APC – 7,262

LP – 4,078

PDP – 7,288

Valid Votes – 18,906

Rejected Votes – 924

Total votes cast – 19,830

8. Igalamela-Odolu LG

Collation Officer – Prof Maria Ito

Registered Voters – 73,992

Accredited voters – 19,804

ADC – 105

APC – 9,982

LP – 2,431

PDP – 4,006

Valid votes – 16,958

Rejected votes – 1,252

Total votes cast – 18,210

9. Idah LGA

Registered voters 64510

Accredited 20, 386

ADC – 112

APC – 9,869

LP – 2,618

PDP – 5,459

Valid Votes – 18361

Rejected Votes – 981

Total Votes cast – 19,242

10. Yagba East LGA

Collation Officer – Alhassan Abdulraman

Registered voters – 53,436

Accredited Voters – 17, 316

ADC – 840

APC – 11,635

LP – 1,140

PDP – 2,910

Total valid votes – 16,750

Rejected votes – 632

Total votes cast 17,282

11. Dekina LGA

Collation Officer – Prof Micheal Ogirima

Registered voters – 187,881

Accredited voters – 37,795

ADC – 95

APC – 22,157

LP – 1,661

PDP – 10,704

Total Valid Votes -34,713

Rejected Votes – 1,806

Total votes cast – 36,519

12. Yagba West

Collation Officer – Dr Momoh Saidu Omeiza

Registered voters – 49,585

Accredited voters – 15,532

ADC – 639

APC – 8,822

LP – 1,227

PDP – 4,266

13. Olamaboro LGA

Collation Officer – Dr Adamu Wakili

Reg Voters – 105,864

Accredited voters – 25,798

ADC – 120

APC – 10,672

LP- 7,206

PDP – 5,692

Total valid votes – 24,431

Rejected votes – 1,284

Total votes cast – 25,715