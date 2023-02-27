The All Progressives Congress Senatorial Candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District in Ogun state, Senator Solomon Adeola has emerged the winner of Ogun West Senatorial District seat in the Presidential and National Assembly Election held on Saturday.

The result was announced by the returning officer for Ogun West Senatorial election Oluseye Onabanjo.

Senator Solomon Adeola, who also serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, represents the Lagos West Senatorial District.

Mr Adeola polled 112,887 vote to defeat his closest rival Ganiyu Dada Obanibasiri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,who scored 60,189.

The Labour Party candidate came third with a total vote of 19, 244.

The result was announced by Professor. Oluseye Olusegun Onabanjo of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta at the Oronna Townhall, Ilaro, the Ogun West Senatorial Collation Centre at about 7. 30pm Sunday.

Until the end of his current term in June of this year, Senator Adeola, who had won all five of his previous elections in a row, made national history by winning again in Ogun West from his current senatorial district of Lagos West. This will make him a senator in one state and a senator-elect in another state.

Senator Adeola had won his party’s primary in Ogun West against the incumbent senator, Senator Tolu Odebiyi by a total vote of 294 against zero for the incumbent in a democratic election that had the presence of the incumbent.

Senator Adeola expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the election in his favor and that of all APC candidates, including APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and thanked God and his people for the overwhelming confidence and trust they expressed through their votes, adding that having gone round the nooks and crannies of Ogun West in his ward to ward campaign tour.